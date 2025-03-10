Can’t get into ‘X’? Widespread outages reported

‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, is experiencing widespread outages.

Thousands of users took to other social media sites to express their frustrations, saying they couldn’t log onto the platform.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of disruptions began surfacing around 2:30 a.m.

About two hours later, more than 41,000 users reported that they couldn’t get into their accounts.

About 56% of users reported issues with the app on their smartphone and 33% of website users were experiencing troubles.

Downdetector’s map shows that most people are experiencing issues in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York and Boston.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, X has not said what is causing the disruption.





©2025 Cox Media Group