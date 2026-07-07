Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Julys in Washington since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. July 1955 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.32"

#10. July 1901 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47°F

- Total precipitation: 0.61"

#9. July 1983

- Average temperature: 60.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.09"

#6. July 1932 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.56"

#6. July 1909 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.78"

#6. July 1902 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.96"

#4. July 1986 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.26"

#4. July 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.8°F

- Total precipitation: 1.08"

#3. July 1897

- Average temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.9°F

- Total precipitation: 1.63"

#2. July 1916

- Average temperature: 60°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.28"

#1. July 1993

- Average temperature: 58.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49°F

- Total precipitation: 2.59"