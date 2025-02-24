Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Bucoda, WA

- Typical home value: $284,853

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.5%

#7. Yelm, WA

- Typical home value: $474,489

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

#6. Tenino, WA

- Typical home value: $494,541

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

#5. Lacey, WA

- Typical home value: $498,779

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

#4. Rochester, WA

- Typical home value: $501,627

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.2%

#3. Rainier, WA

- Typical home value: $506,153

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +64.7%

#2. Tumwater, WA

- Typical home value: $511,726

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

#1. Olympia, WA

- Typical home value: $527,467

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%