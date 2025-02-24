Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Olympia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Olympia by diners
Stacker
#8. Bucoda, WA
- Typical home value: $284,853
- 1-year price change: +6.0%
- 5-year price change: +62.5%
Stacker
#7. Yelm, WA
- Typical home value: $474,489
- 1-year price change: +3.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.2%
Stacker
#6. Tenino, WA
- Typical home value: $494,541
- 1-year price change: +4.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.0%
Stacker
#5. Lacey, WA
- Typical home value: $498,779
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.4%
Stacker
#4. Rochester, WA
- Typical home value: $501,627
- 1-year price change: +5.5%
- 5-year price change: +53.2%
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Olympia area by diners
Stacker
#3. Rainier, WA
- Typical home value: $506,153
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +64.7%
Stacker
#2. Tumwater, WA
- Typical home value: $511,726
- 1-year price change: +3.5%
- 5-year price change: +49.2%
Stacker
#1. Olympia, WA
- Typical home value: $527,467
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +47.7%