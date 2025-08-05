CDC launches campaign to address youth mental health struggles and substance abuse

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched Free Mind, a national campaign aimed at providing resources for mental health and substance use to youth aged 12-17 and their caregivers.

The campaign comes at a crucial time as the back-to-school season offers an opportunity to engage with young people about their mental well-being and substance use.

The CDC’s initiative seeks to address the growing concerns around drug overdoses and mental health issues among teenagers.

“Teens may use alcohol and other substances to help them cope with stress, anxiety, and depression,” Director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control said Dr. Allison Arwady said.

“Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy.”

More than 80,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2024, a CDC release highlighting the severity of the drug crisis said. Among youth ages 10-19, 75% of overdose deaths from 2020 to 2024 involved illegally made fentanyl, the release said.

The mental health of teenagers has also been a growing concern, as 40% of high schoolers in 2023 said that because of feelings of sadness, they’ve stopped going to regular activities. One in five students say they have seriously considered attempting suicide, the CDC says.

The Free Mind campaign was developed with input from youth to educate on the connections between substance use and mental health, risk factors, and strategies to stay safe.

To learn more about the Free Mind campaign, visit CDC.gov.

