The best SUVs for towing in 2026, according to Edmunds

Choosing the best new SUV for your needs can be difficult, especially if you plan on using it for towing. A vehicle’s maximum tow rating is an important consideration, but it only tells part of the story. The best towing SUVs combine stable handling, strong braking, and enough power to keep you moving on hills and mountain grades. Ideally, they also offer advanced technology features that simplify hitching and maneuvering while remaining comfortable and easy to live with day to day.

With this in mind, Edmunds’ auto experts researched which SUVs across different size and price categories are the best picks for towing, whether it’s a fishing boat to the lake, a camper to the mountains, or a car or horse trailer. All prices below include destination charges and are for the least expensive version of the vehicle that qualifies for its maximum towing capacity.

Small SUV 2026 Toyota RAV4

Fully redesigned for 2026, the entire RAV4 lineup now features a hybrid powertrain that delivers peppy acceleration and excellent fuel economy. Toyota’s revamped compact crossover also scores upgraded tech and a more upscale cabin. Although the base LE trim is limited to a 1,750-pound tow rating, SE and higher trims can tow up to 3,500 pounds when equipped with all-wheel drive. That’s enough to pull a small boat, travel trailer or an open trailer for a couple of motorcycles or watercraft. All-wheel drive is optional on the SE and XLE Premium trims, while the Woodland, XSE and Limited trims come standard with it.

RAV4 SE, properly equipped: $37,695

Midsize three-row SUV 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

The Pathfinder is Nissan’s versatile SUV that’s bigger than the Rogue but smaller than the full-size Armada. Updated styling and new technology for 2026 enhance its appeal. And when properly equipped, it also boasts a class-leading tow rating of 6,000 pounds. That’s enough to pull a midsize travel trailer, a midsize boat, or a car hauler for a relatively lightweight vehicle. SV and SL trims optioned with the Premium package and all-wheel drive achieve this rating, while the Rock Creek and all-wheel-drive-equipped Platinum trims include the necessary equipment as standard.

Pathfinder SV, properly equipped:$45,785

Full-size SUV 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Outfitted with a gusty turbocharged six-cylinder engine and a class-leading tow rating of up to 10,000 pounds, the roomy Grand Wagoneer does a great job of balancing everyday needs with robust towing capacity. This is enough to pull larger travel trailers with dual axles, large boats, or enclosed trailers for vehicles or horses. You’ll need to get a four-wheel-drive model fitted with the optional Heavy-Duty Trailer-Tow package to get the vehicle’s max tow rating. The Grand Wagoneer also offers features to make towing easier and safer, such as an integrated trailer brake controller that allows you to adjust the trailer’s brakes for smooth and appropriate stopping power.

Grand Wagoneer, properly equipped:$71,785

Luxury SUV 2026 Lincoln Navigator

If you’re looking to get a superb mix of luxury and towing capability, the Lincoln Navigator should easily satisfy. Impressive next-generation infotainment tech and an array of creature comforts make it a standout in the luxury class, while its powerful turbocharged V6 is ideal for families that want to haul in style. Navigators with four-wheel drive and the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package can tow up to 8,700 pounds. The Navigator also offers advanced towing features like Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which features a control knob that you can use to help steer the trailer while reversing.

Navigator Premiere, properly equipped:$96,640

Electric SUV 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac’s flagship all-electric SUV is massively powerful, massively luxurious, and just plain massive. But set aside the 750-horsepower output, the 55-inch digital display that stretches across the dashboard, and the acres of interior space, and you may be surprised to learn that the Escalade IQ can also tow up to 8,000 pounds. Towing a heavy trailer can significantly reduce an EV’s range, but fortunately, the Escalade IQ has a lot to begin with. The EPA estimates that Caddy’s big electric SUV can go up to 460 miles on a single charge.

Escalade IQ starting price, properly equipped: $130,300

Edmunds says

The best towing SUVs don’t force you to choose between capability and comfort. From weekend recreation to serious towing needs, today’s top tow vehicles deliver the versatility and refinement to handle the job without feeling like a compromise on the drive home.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.