Beyonce breaks Pittsburgh fans’ hearts canceling ‘Renaissance World Tour’ stop

Beyonce fans in Pittsburgh are sad, mad, bewildered and busily canceling extravagant plans now that “Queen Bey” suddently canceled her tour stop there less than a month before its scheduled Aug. 3 appearance at Acrisure Stadium.

It came along with a tweet from Acrisure Stadium announcing that the Aug. 3 show was not taking place because of “logistics and scheduling issues,” and that the money fans paid for tickets would be refunded.

Beyonce’s social media release that announced that Pittsburgh was dropped was particularly rankling to fans since Pittsburgh’s stop had been canceled, but stops in Seattle and Kansas City had been rescheduled according to WPXI.

The venues in Seattle and Kansas City both cited the same reasons for postponement that caused the Pittsburgh show to be dropped, Rolling Stone reported

Fans in those towns will be able to shuffle their schedules around to attend the postponed shows -- but Pittsburgh fans who purchased tickets and made plans far in advance are coming to terms that it’s not happening at all, Rolling Stone wrote.

And they are not pleased.

Due to production challenges with Beyoncé's stage setup and scheduling conflicts with some of the venues hosting The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour, the following changes have been made:



Pittsburgh: 8/3 date cancelled

Seattle: 9/13 date moved to 9/14

Kansas City: 9/18 date moved to 10/1 pic.twitter.com/XGDk7XUSAM — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 5, 2023

At first, many fans thought it was a joke or a hoax.

WPXI talked to a few of them.

“This is a mistake,” said Ashley Comans when she first got the notification, according to the television station.

“At first I thought it was a joke,” said Evan Williams who was planning to drive across the state from Lancaster for the concert.

“It was truly just like wow, I don’t get to have this summer experience that I have been looking forward to since March,” Comans said.

Comans bought tickets months in advance, booked a party bus and catering, and was looking forward to seeing Beyonce at home in Pittsburgh.

“It makes me feel like my business in the city isn’t appreciated,” Comans told WPXI.

Now, all these fans are frantically trying to postpone plans with less than a month’s notice.

“It’s a massive blow, I have canceled my hotel reservation and got the reimbursement,” Williams said to WPXI.

Many are canceling charter buses, plane tickets, and hotel rooms. Tans aren’t buying the stadium’s explanation after Seattle and Kansas City were also impacted by “production logistics,” but were able to reschedule, not cancel.

“As fans who bought tickets, we deserve some sort of clarity and transparency,” Shatrieka Smith told WPXI. She was traveling in from New York City to see the concert with her big sister.

But Acrisure Stadium and the Steelers are not providing that transparency – and would not answer questions, the television station reported.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement that city officials are in contact with the concert promoter trying to understand what led to the cancelation, and if there is anything the city can do “to find a new date or location for the show,” according to Rolling Stone.













