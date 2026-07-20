Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Seattle Seahawks history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Russell Wilson, September 27, 2020

- Stats: 315 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 22 Rushing Yards

- Game: SEA vs DAL, 38-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.8

#4. Russell Wilson, October 19, 2014

- Stats: 313 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 106 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: SEA vs STL, 26-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.12

#3. Russell Wilson, November 3, 2019

- Stats: 378 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 21 Rushing Yards

- Game: SEA vs TAM, 40-34 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 39.22

#2. Russell Wilson, December 16, 2012

- Stats: 205 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 92 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: SEA vs BUF, 50-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.4

#1. Russell Wilson, September 22, 2019

- Stats: 406 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 51 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: SEA vs NOR, 27-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 41.34

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Curt Warner, November 27, 1983

- Stats: 207 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: SEA vs KAN, 51-48 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 38.7

#4. Curt Warner, December 20, 1986

- Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 29 Receiving Yards

- Game: SEA vs DEN, 41-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.1

#3. Marshawn Lynch, November 9, 2014

- Stats: 140 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards

- Game: SEA vs NYG, 38-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.3

#2. Shaun Alexander, November 11, 2001

- Stats: 266 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: SEA vs OAK, 34-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 45.3

#1. Shaun Alexander, September 29, 2002

- Stats: 139 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 92 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: SEA vs MIN, 48-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 53.1

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Joey Galloway, October 26, 1997

- Stats: 117 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: SEA vs OAK, 45-34 Win

- Fantasy points: 34.1

#4. Daryl Turner, September 15, 1985

- Stats: 121 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: SEA vs SDG, 49-35 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.1

#3. Tyler Lockett, October 25, 2020

- Stats: 200 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 20 Targets

- Game: SEA vs ARI, 34-37 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 38.0

#2. Joey Galloway, November 12, 1995

- Stats: 114 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: SEA vs JAX, 47-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.0

#1. Steve Largent, October 18, 1987

- Stats: 261 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 19 Targets

- Game: SEA vs DET, 37-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 44.1