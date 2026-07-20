Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Seattle Seahawks history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Russell Wilson, September 27, 2020
- Stats: 315 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 22 Rushing Yards
- Game: SEA vs DAL, 38-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.8
#4. Russell Wilson, October 19, 2014
- Stats: 313 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 106 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: SEA vs STL, 26-28 Loss
- Fantasy points: 37.12
#3. Russell Wilson, November 3, 2019
- Stats: 378 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 21 Rushing Yards
- Game: SEA vs TAM, 40-34 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 39.22
#2. Russell Wilson, December 16, 2012
- Stats: 205 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 92 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: SEA vs BUF, 50-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.4
#1. Russell Wilson, September 22, 2019
- Stats: 406 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 51 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: SEA vs NOR, 27-33 Loss
- Fantasy points: 41.34
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. Curt Warner, November 27, 1983
- Stats: 207 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: SEA vs KAN, 51-48 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 38.7
#4. Curt Warner, December 20, 1986
- Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 29 Receiving Yards
- Game: SEA vs DEN, 41-16 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.1
#3. Marshawn Lynch, November 9, 2014
- Stats: 140 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards
- Game: SEA vs NYG, 38-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.3
#2. Shaun Alexander, November 11, 2001
- Stats: 266 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: SEA vs OAK, 34-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 45.3
#1. Shaun Alexander, September 29, 2002
- Stats: 139 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 92 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: SEA vs MIN, 48-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 53.1
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Joey Galloway, October 26, 1997
- Stats: 117 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: SEA vs OAK, 45-34 Win
- Fantasy points: 34.1
#4. Daryl Turner, September 15, 1985
- Stats: 121 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: SEA vs SDG, 49-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.1
#3. Tyler Lockett, October 25, 2020
- Stats: 200 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 20 Targets
- Game: SEA vs ARI, 34-37 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 38.0
#2. Joey Galloway, November 12, 1995
- Stats: 114 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: SEA vs JAX, 47-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.0
#1. Steve Largent, October 18, 1987
- Stats: 261 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 19 Targets
- Game: SEA vs DET, 37-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 44.1