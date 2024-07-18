Bellevue police searching for hit and run driver who struck 13-year-old

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The search continues for those responsible for a hit-and-run collision that badly injured a 13-year-old boy in Bellevue last weekend.

“They intentionally tried to harm him and potentially kill him,” Sabrina Henderson, the boy’s mother, told KIRO 7.

Bellevue Police released traffic camera video of the car, they say, was involved in the collision on Lake Washington Boulevard which sent the boy to the ER.

“I see this as the helmet that saved him,” said Henderson, holding her son’s bike helmet.

Last Saturday night, the teen had just left a gathering with family and friends at a nearby park when he hopped on his bike to ride home, like many times before.

“He knew the route; he knew what he was supposed to do.”

Henderson says her son was in the bike lane when he noticed a car playing loud music, speed up from behind.

“All of a sudden he said he just felt this force against his entire body that threw him, and as it’s throwing him, he hears a girl scream and a shoe being thrown at him,” said the boy’s mother.

Lying on the ground, covered in blood, the boy called his dad, screaming he’d been hit.

He was rushed to the hospital – fortunately, with no major injuries.

“He’s ok – he’s in a lot of pain, his wounds are healing,” said Henderson.

Police say the car involved, a silver Hyundai Elantra, was full of juveniles and the driver, likely a teenage girl with short, dark hair.

A witness going the opposite direction said it appeared the driver swerved to intentionally hit the boy.

“In his rearview mirror and he saw them just go straight for my son and knock him over and he couldn’t believe it. He just turned the car around as fast as he could, stopped to see my son, how he was, and then went to go and find them,” said Henderson.

Police say the rear driver side had a striped shade or towel where there was possibly a window broken out.

With that, they’re looking into the possibility the car was stolen.

“They have to be found. They have to have consequences for their actions and keep them from doing this to somebody else because it could be much, much worse.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Bellevue PD.

