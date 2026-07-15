3-alarm fire destroys warehouse in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A three-alarm fire at a commercial warehouse in Seattle’s Industrial District early today caused a roof collapse and significant damage to the building.

911 callers first reported the incident along 7th Ave. S. at around 1 a.m.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, arriving crews found that the fire involved two tractor-trailers and the commercial warehouse, with a large column of black smoke rising into the sky.

Large plastic and metal barrels were found inside one trailer and surrounding the building. It was unknown if the barrels were empty or what substance they may have contained, which prompted firefighters to adopt a defensive strategy, battling the flames from a safe distance.

.@SeattleFire activity on 7th Ave S between S Oregon At & S Snoqualmie St. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TaymWSzNY9 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 15, 2026

An AlertSeattle notification was sent to residents within a half-mile radius, advising them to close windows and doors to avoid smoke.

The incident escalated rapidly, upgrading to a 2-alarm fire at 1:06 a.m., and then to a 3-alarm fire just 6 minutes later. A total of 115 personnel responded, including fifteen fire engines and seven ladder trucks.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to douse the flames, while several ladder trucks “raised their aerials to gain elevated vantage points.”

Seattle police closed multiple streets in the area while firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Large fire. Street closures on 7th Ave South and Airport Way South between South Alaska Street and South Industrial Way. EB and WB South Snoqualmie Street also closed. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 15, 2026

Additional crews searched adjacent buildings and confirmed no occupants were inside.

The roof of the commercial warehouse collapsed at 1:15 a.m., making the structure unsafe for personnel to enter. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 2:07 a.m., then declared it fully extinguished at 3:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation, and Seattle Fire Department crews will remain on scene through the morning to watch for hot spots.

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