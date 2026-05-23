It's an unfortunate fact that data silos can lead to barriers that reduce efficiency, slow down communication, and make business expansion more difficult in general. If information gets lost in a labyrinth of departments, for instance, delays and inaccuracies can affect profitability and long-term growth.

Almost 60% of employees say they often receive duplicate communication. From sales teams tracking customer interactions to finance groups managing budgets, there's an overload of data. Problems start to creep in when each department not only misuses it, but also stores the data outside of a unified system.

By avoiding data silos, you can strengthen collaboration and make better, faster decisions, among other benefits.

What Exactly Are Data Silos and Why Do Businesses Struggle With Them?

Data silos come about when either a team or a whole department stores information in systems that are separate from other areas of the organization. Doing this can make them far less accessible.

Additional aspects that contribute to the problem of a data silo include the following:

Different software platforms

Outdated technology

Inconsistent reporting methods

Rapid business growth without a plan can lead to isolated information. For instance, new departments may incorporate separate tools without considering or understanding how these tools will connect with existing systems, if at all.

There's no denying that sudden mergers or acquisitions can also lead to fragmented environments. In such situations, there may be multiple databases, none of which work together.

Yet another factor involves communication gaps between departments. As marketing teams stay on top of customer engagement using one platform, sales reps may use another one altogether. Adding to the complexity could be customer support agents who don't have access to the most up-to-date purchase histories or account details.

It's not hard to see how these oversights can end up negatively affecting service experiences.

It can't be overemphasized how data isolation goes beyond just inconvenience. Rather, employees can end up wasting valuable time and productivity doing the following:

Searching for information

Recreating reports

Correcting conflicting records

As if that wasn't bad enough, leadership teams may struggle to get a full picture of company performance due to one or more information gaps.

The sooner you can fix siloed information, the sooner you can avoid larger headaches and mistakes as your business scales.

How Do Data Silos End Up Affecting Business Growth?

Even just one data silo can create growth challenges that ripple out and affect every part of an organization. One of the most damaging consequences of this problem is delayed decision-making.

After all, leadership teams can act quickly if they can't access all the relevant data. If they do act quickly, then they can make mistakes due to one or more gaps. Neither situation is acceptable for sustainable business growth.

Another situation that could arise is when sales departments pursue leads without knowing if the customers have been contacted by support teams already. Similarly, marketing campaigns may home in on outdated customer segments due to a lack of synchronized information.

Financial forecasting isn't immune to the issues of isolation, either. The forecasting can become wildly inaccurate if departments have conflicting records.

As mentioned, productivity is on the line, too. If staff members are spending hour after hour manually transferring data between systems, then this can take away from responsibilities of far higher value. Over time, the impact of data isolation can skyrocket operational costs and cause inefficient job performance.

Strategies Businesses Use to Avoid or Get Rid of Data Silos

One of the best ways of breaking down data silos is by switching to cloud-based platforms that put all departmental data in a central location. Doing this makes it possible for all relevant employees to retrieve accurate information whenever they need it. With clouds, gone are the days of outdated spreadsheets or databases that exist within a bubble.

Businesses also tap into automation as a way of avoiding data silos. It can reduce fragmentation by automatically sharing data between departments, eliminating the need for manual transfers that waste time and possibly introduce errors. Since the synchronization is in real-time, you can rest easy knowing the data is always up-to-date.

Numerous organizations get the help of experts, such as Salesforce Data 360 Consultants, as a way of managing large-scale integration projects. Using professional guidance can do the following:

Simplify complex migrations

Improve system compatibility

Reduce disruptions during the implementation

After you invest in modern infrastructure, you'll likely see stronger visibility in customer behaviors, as well as more accurate operational trends, among other benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Industries Are Most Affected by Data Silos?

While data silos can happen in any sector, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail tend to suffer from data silos more often. Any industry that needs to move large amounts of information between departments and systems is at risk of isolation.

By performing audits on a regular basis, you can stop major data silos from forming in the first place.

Can Small Businesses Experience Data Silos?

Smaller companies can indeed develop silos, especially when teams rely on disconnected spreadsheets, customer databases, and the like. Silos fuel business growth challenges that go unchecked until they've already done significant damage.

How Long Do Data Integration Solutions Usually Take?

If you're ready to integrate your data and put a stop to data silos, then it's worth noting that this process takes some time. The precise timeframe depends on the size of your business, the number of platforms involved, and other factors.

Still, a smaller data management project can take no more than a few weeks, but an enterprise-level implementation may need several months.

Data Silos Should Be Avoided at All Costs

The sooner you can avoid or eliminate data silos, the sooner you can scale efficiently. A company is only as good as its data, so having it available to all employees can lead to better, smarter growth.

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