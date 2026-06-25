Staycation ideas are inspiring a new wave of home upgrade ideas, such as creating backyard retreats, upgrading outdoor dining spaces, and designing a spa-like bathroom. People are also creating home entertainment lounges and refreshing guest rooms into luxury suites.

According to Hotelagio, in 2025, 10% of adults planned to take a staycation as part of their summer vacation plans, and 44.4% of people prefer staycations to going abroad. This type of break is becoming more popular because it's less stressful to plan and it costs less, too.

Staycation ideas have been inspiring some home renovation trends, leading to living space transformation.

How Do You Make a Staycation Feel Special?

You may have stayed in a hotel before, but maybe you've never created a relaxing space on your own before. This is how you can turn your house into a staycation haven.

Create a Backyard Retreat

Doing a backyard upgrade is one of the best ways to enhance a staycation experience. You can start by adding comfortable outdoor seating, such as:

Lounge chairs

Hammocks

Cozy patio set

Just make sure you have a professional deck builder put in a strong foundation first for a safer time.

You can also add string lights, lanterns, and outdoor rugs to create a warm, resort-like atmosphere that encourages relaxation. If there's space, consider adding outdoor living features like:

Fire pits

Water fountains

Shade structures

You can further elevate the ambiance by incorporating potted plants and colorful flowers.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Dining Space

Tech company Toast reports that 54% of respondents are more likely to choose a restaurant with an outdoor dining area, which shows how popular dining al fresco is. An upgraded outdoor dining area can make every meal feel like part of a vacation.

You can upgrade this space by investing in a durable dining table and comfortable chairs. Add decorative touches, like:

Outdoor cushions

Table centerpieces

Weather-resistant lighting

An umbrella or pergola can be useful during sunny afternoons, too.

You can further enhance the experience with a grill, outdoor kitchen setup, or beverage station.

Design a Spa-Like Bathroom

One of the top indoor relaxation spaces for a staycation is the bathroom. To make this happen, focus on elements that promote comfort and tranquility, such as:

Plush towels

Soft bathrobes

Scented candles

Calming essential oils

To significantly improve the overall experience, consider upgrading your shower-head to a rainfall model or adding a soaking tub. You can also create a peaceful environment with natural materials and soft lighting.

Other spa-like elements you can use are:

Bath trays

Indoor plants

Soothing music

This upgraded bathroom can turn everyday routines into indulgent experiences. It can make your home feel like a high-end wellness retreat.

Create a Home Entertainment Lounge

A comfortable entertainment space can make your staycation more enjoyable since there's a dedicated area for leisure and fun.

You can upgrade your living room with cozy seating and soft blankets, and augment that with enhanced audio or visual equipment to create a theater-like experience. You can also use blackout curtains, a projector, or a larger TV for movie nights.

If you want to expand your entertainment options, you can also include:

Shelves for books

Board games

Streaming devices

These things can help you relax since they create an inviting space to enjoy downtime during your staycation.

Refresh a Guest Room Into a Luxury Suite

Turning a guest room into a luxury suite can make your staycation feel more like a hotel experience.

To promote restful sleep, use:

High-quality bedding

Comfortable pillows

Soft linens

Decorative accents such as throw blankets, artwork, and bedside lighting can help create a welcoming atmosphere.

Don't forget to include amenities commonly found in hotels, too, such as:

A coffee station

Reading chair

Mini refrigerator

Charging station

The important thing is to keep this room clean and organized, as this can help emit a true sense of escape from everyday life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Is a Staycation Better?

A staycation can be a better option than a traditional vacation since it allows you to enjoy a break from your daily routine without the stress, expense, and time commitment of traveling. Some people can feel exhausted after flights, long drives, airport delays, and travel planning, and the goal is to feel refreshed.

With a staycation, you can focus entirely on relaxation and enjoyment while staying close to home. It's also much more budget-friendly since you won't have transportation costs or expensive accommodations.

A staycation also gives you the opportunity to explore local things you may not have before.

What Can You Do on a Staycation?

There are countless opportunities for fun, relaxation, and adventure on a staycation. You can visit:

Museums

Botanical gardens

Hiking trails

Beaches

You can also have fun at home, such as having movie marathons, backyard barbecues, spa days, or game nights. Or you can pursue hobbies, read books, or just disconnect from work and daily responsibilities.

The key is to intentionally set aside time for enjoyment and treat the experience like a real vacation.

What Staycation Activities Are Relaxing?

Relaxing staycation activities are ones that help you slow down and reduce stress. The idea is to focus on self-care.

One of the most popular options is creating a home spa experience. Activities include:

Taking a long bath

Using face masks

Enjoying aromatherapy

Scheduling a professional massage

Spending time outdoors can also be very calming. You can do anything from reading in a hammock and walking through a local park to gardening or enjoying a peaceful picnic.

The most effective staycation activities are those that allow you to disconnect from work and limit distractions. They should also let you focus on activities that bring comfort, joy, and peace of mind.

Staycation Ideas Are Inspiring Home Upgrades

If you've always wanted to go on a staycation, then you can start now with simple home upgrades. By taking inspiration from staycation ideas, you can transform your property into a luxurious place that gives you a new perspective on things.

To get more inspiration for your home and more, keep reading the articles on our website.

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