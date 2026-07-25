When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it caused the world to stop, but some workers were still out there exposed, and many of them were waste collection professionals. While the pandemic has eased and people are back in offices, your local trash collector is still at risk of exposure to sharp and improperly sorted items.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that waste and recycling jobs ranked as the civilian profession with the fifth highest amount of fatalities in 2024. Most of these incidents are from mechanical equipment or traffic accidents and handling hazardous materials, which is why better safety standards are a must.

Can Waste Collection Be Dangerous?

While others are inside cooling off on a hot day or cozy under central heating, your local waste collection worker is exposed to the elements, regardless of weather or environmental conditions.

As a result of this exposure, they may get:

Stung by an insect

Sunburnt

Frostbite or hypothermia

Handling incorrectly disposed of hazardous materials may include asbestos, which is linked to respiratory disease Mesothelioma. Cuts and bruises can occur when handling sharp objects like glass.

Constantly working and bending in awkward positions and lifting heavy objects increases the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. Noise pollution can also be a problem without proper gear to protect their ears. Dust can activate allergies without masks.

Fatalities

Safety risks can get more serious due to fatalities linked to driving hazards and being crushed in machinery. Other drivers may not see them when they're moving around collection trucks, or they can get crushed by a collection truck backing up.

How Can Crews Improve Waste Management Safety?

Crew safety can start with:

Upgrading gear

Having regular inspections

Using automation when possible

Make sure vehicles and operational procedures meet safety codes.

Gear

Waste collection workers should always wear high-visibility apparel, such as weather-adaptive clothing and reflective vests, so other drivers can see them in the early morning hours or low-light conditions.

Possibly encountering sharp objects from needles to broken bottles should mean workers are always wearing puncture-protecting gloves. Steel-toe shoes are a must to avoid crush injuries around heavy bins and falling objects off trucks.

Vehicles

Collection vehicles can use side guardrails and backup cameras to monitor blind spots to avoid collision.

There should also be pre- and post-trip checks on vehicles including:

Hoist mechanisms

Hydraulic lines

Brakes

Backup alarms

Handling Procedures

Mechanical lifters add to safer waste collection strategies that protect workers from strain. Operators can buy front loaders, which keep operators inside protected cabs and away from manual lifting hazards. Plus, the front-load bins are less likely to attract pests and spill trash due to secure lids.

Before manually lifting bins, test the weight first. During periods of extreme heat or cold, rotate tasks to ensure the same workers aren't getting all the full exposure.

Can the Public Help in Improving Work Safety for Waste Professionals?

The public can also help with safe waste disposal by better sorting and calling appropriate facilities to dispose of dangerous items, like chemicals or biowaste.

Things like lithium batteries and paint are a potential fire hazard. A broken glass can cut someone's hand, and a used needle is a biohazard.

Tie your bag very tightly to avoid dust and other light substances from blowing into the eyes of workers.

Be careful of bin placement near parked cars that can make it harder for workers to reach them. When you're on the road, give collection trucks enough space and be mindful of their potential blind spots.

Is Recycling Safer for Industry Workers?

The answer is no, as these recycling workers also have high amounts of injuries and illness linked to the job. Recycling sorting involves fast-moving conveyor belts that can cause crushing injuries or entanglement.

Sometimes workers must sort items by hand when they've been improperly sorted. Poor ventilation in these facilities can also expose them to bacteria or mold.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Five Examples of Hazardous Waste?

Any discarded material that poses a threat to someone handling it, the general public health, or the environment is considered hazardous waste.

Five common types include:

Batteries Paints and thinners Pesticides and herbicides Fluorescent light bulbs Automotive fluids

Oil-based paints and varnishes have volatile organic compounds, which can be flammable, while weed killers contain dangerous chemicals that can contaminate water sources, harming both humans and wildlife.

There's toxic mercury in fluorescent tubes, and antifreeze and brake fluid contain chemicals that don't belong in the trash.

These are examples of materials that have dedicated disposal programs and should not be handled by the local municipal waste collector.

Is a Garbage Collector a Good Job?

As more people are open to entering the trades, waste collection can be one of those solid careers since it comes with lots of security to resist the AI boom and a sweet paycheck.

Indeed lists the average base salary at roughly $76,191 annually, but some can make well over $100,000 from:

Overtime, especially in emergencies or holidays

Union membership

Working in a metropolitan area

As one worker responding to a TikTok interview with another sanitation collector wrote, "42$ an hour in Seattle. I made 155k last year, lots of overtime," according to Upworthy.

These workers get premium packages that include:

Healthcare

Pension

Retirement plans

While you have to be an early riser before dawn, at least your shift is done by the early afternoon.

As shown during the pandemic, trash management is an essential job needed in both residential and commercial properties. Therefore, it's highly resistant to economic downturns.

Don't Thrash the Safety of Workers

Professional waste collection makes one's life easier, yet workers in this field face ongoing risks from element exposure, being in the line of traffic, and handling potentially hazardous materials that can either cut them or be inhaled.

Municipalities can ensure workers have proper protective equipment, inspected vehicles, and understand safety procedures. The general public and commercial customers can also help by sorting everything properly to avoid accidents and potential biohazards.

Learn more about the benefits and potential risks of the trade industries by reviewing more articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.