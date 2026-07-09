Take the next step in your career with professional certifications that allow you to work in cybersecurity or take patient blood samples. You can create new opportunities in finance or project management while elevating earnings without the extra time and money needed for a four-year degree. Having a new certification can make you stand out in an increasingly competitive job market.

The World Economic Forum concluded that AI and big data will be the top required skills by 2027, with six in 10 workers needing some new training by then. Upscaling core skills may not always be accessible at work, as company training programs struggle to match rapid tech advances. However, it doesn't mean people can't continue their formal and informal skill building on their own.

What Professional Certifications Can Improve Chances of Career Growth?

From ensuring projects meet deadlines to working with data, career advancement certificates can boost your annual earnings. Inbound marketing and social media marketing certifications are free and self-paced on sites such as HubSpot.

Are you willing to draw blood? One of the fastest and easiest ways to enter the medical field is by getting a Phlebotomy Technician Certification, which may take one to six months to complete. Start working in blood donation mobile drives or collect samples in clinics and hospitals. Some workers transition into a traveling phlebotomist role and, sometimes, a medical assistant (MA) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) after five years.

Show off your Word and Excel skills by becoming a Microsoft Office Specialist. ZipRecruiter reports that the average annual pay with this certification is $72,266, but that salary balloons to about $86,614 in Green River, WY, and $83,293 in San Mateo, CA.

If you're interested in working across different industries and helping them to keep projects on track, consider a Project Management Professional Certificate. The Project Management Institute has all the prerequisites you need to take the test. Another option is the Google Project Management Certificate.

Work toward a Certified Information System Security Professional Certificate to help design organizational security. As data breaches happen across industries, online security professionals are in demand. AI continues to grow, so someone with an IBM Data Science Professional Certificate or a Google Professional Machine Learning Engineer Certificate can apply for the massive surge in related job postings.

If finance is your thing and you don't want to get a bachelor's to become a CPA, consider getting a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) to become a personal financial advisor. You will need to meet the state-regulated licensing mandates.

When Should One Consider Skills Certification Programs Over Degrees?

Your certification benefits include fast, targeted skill-building, perfect if you already have a good amount of knowledge and experience in a field. For example, someone with management experience can stand out with a Certified Associate in Project Management.

It's no secret that studying for a four-year degree can put one in serious debt, even with in-state tuition. It's also time-consuming, and you may not have another four years to spend in an intense program; a certificate program can run from three to 12 months at a fraction of the cost of a formal university degree.

If you're in a field that demonstrates and prefers hands-on abilities over theory or academic status, a certificate program may be just what you need to move up.

Why Would a Degree Be a Better Choice?

Some job market skills will require a formal four-year degree or a higher education degree, such as a master's.

Expect to get a university degree to work in:

Medicine

Law

Finance

Teaching or doing research in academia

Corporate management, especially C-suite roles

Check out this CPA requirements guide to learn how to legally become a Certified Public Accountant. After getting your 150-credit Bachelor's Degree, expect to take an exam and up to two years of supervised accounting work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Professions Make $200,000 a Year Without a Degree?

If you desire a $200,000 annual salary, consider specialized trades and entrepreneurship. Some aviation careers also have such lucrative pay. For example, commercial airline pilots who earn an Airline Transport Pilot certificate and the required flight hours can replace the need for a formal degree. A senior airline pilot can eventually make over $200,000, according to Tallo.

Airline traffic controllers are hired directly through the FAA Academy, which allows them to bypass traditional college. Once the Controller fully qualifies at a busy airport facility, their income can also reach this level.

The trades are known for low-cost education, especially with apprenticeships that permit working while training. Once you reach the level of a master tradesperson in your specialty, which can include plumbers or electricians, you can scale your earnings by launching your own business.

The success of your trade business and how much you can command depends on the city you're in. For good trade compensation linked to booming projects and industrial developments, look at areas such as:

Washington D.C

Atlanta, GA

Austin and Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

The West Coast

What Are the Top 5 In-Demand Skills?

If you're deciding on what type of certificate, degree, or general upscaling to get for your career, some of the most sought-after skills include:

Cybersecurity Communication Data analysis Analytical and creative thinking Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Elevate Your Career Goals With Professional Certifications

If you're feeling stuck in your career but don't want to leave it, the right professional certifications can help. There's something for everyone, as you can show off your Microsoft Office skills, data analysis, or take the first step into the medical field. With certification, a follow-up exam, and a few years on the job, a positive progression can happen.

Become a master tradesman in the electrical or HVAC fields. Fulfill your dreams of working in aviation without spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on another degree. Avoid being tied down by excessive educational fees and wasting time before starting a new job or promotion.

If you enjoyed learning more about your current and future career options, check out more of our useful guides on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.