Recent city lists reveal that some of the best places to live are mid-sized and suburban areas, as more people desire a combination of cheaper living costs and thriving job markets. However, certain megacities, from San Francisco to Washington D.C, continuously top lists focused on ethnicity or mature age. Some states, like Texas and Indiana, have several cities on these lists.

According to Niche.com, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the best city for young professionals in the United States, due in part to highly rated public schools, lots of bars and restaurants, and 51% of residents holding a Master's degree or higher, with a median household income of $130,748. However, someone with no interest in the Northeast and who doesn't drink may feel differently. That's why people should focus on lists that cater to their interests, life phase, etc.

What Do Ranking Polls Say About the Best Places to Live?

Rankings from U.S. News Real Estate & Home find Indiana, Georgia, and Texas among the best states to live in. Several cities from the states appear on their 250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. 2026-2027 list. With a median monthly rent of $1,457 and a household income of $144,615, Carmel, Indiana, was chosen as the top spot.

Of course, the best places to live can depend on your phase of life as well as your cultural identity.

For Black Americans, Washington, D.C., and the overall DMV area continue to rank high. Unsurprisingly, D.C. made the 2026 cut for the Root's list of 10 cities where Black wealth is booming.

Other Black-friendly cities include:

Houston, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia Beach, Virginia

What about seniors? AARP's list gave San Francisco, CA, the top livability score for very large communities for the 6th year in a row, followed by Montgomery County, MD. Seattle, WA; Ramsey County, MN; and Fairfax County, VA, followed, respectively, to round out the top 5 spots.

Good Places to Retire

While AARP is all for San Francisco, Forbes' 2026 list of best places to retire includes:

Green Valley, Arizona

Appleton, Wisconsin

Iowa City, Iowa

Lincoln, Nebraska

Midland, Michigan

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

San Antonio, Texas

Per the Forbes article, Green Valley has over 130 age-restricted developments. After relocating from Hawaii, Dania Novack got a house for half the area's median price, which is $282,000, a very low figure compared to the nationwide median home price of $409,000.

Ideal Places with a Beach

Americans who want beach getaways near a metro area with a thriving tech sector should consider San Diego, California. Get away from the continental U.S.A and consider Honolulu, Hawaii, for a walkable outdoors lifestyle and perfect weather all year -- if you can afford it, with living costs being 83% above the national average, per Apartments.com.

Stick to the East Coast and enjoy walks on the Atlantic with a home in family-friendly Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Living in West Haven, CT, means you can enjoy the longest stretch of public beaches in the state and have proximity to New York City.

How Do Ranking Polls Rate Various Locations?

U.S. News Real Estate & Home revealed that, in addition to internal sources, it uses data from Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS). The AGS uses various sources from:

The Federal Reserve

U.S. Census Bureau

Bureau of Economic Analysis

State and local sources

AARP drew its ranking data from 50 different sources and includes small neighborhoods and large cities. The platform also measured 61 livability indicators from environmental pollution to age-friendly planning.

When Black Americans and Black-focused publications from The Root to TravelNoire discuss the best places to live, the choice often comes down to high Black median incomes, educational resources/outcomes, and concentrations of Black-owned businesses. TravelNoire also highlighted places where Black history isn't behind glass in a museum in the city, but something you constantly experience in daily life.

How Should You Make Your Relocation Decision?

These listings may provide a starting point to help you decide which city and state are good for you and your lifestyle. Make a financial assessment by comparing your expected expenses to your projected income.

Prioritize what really matters to your day-to-day life, which may include:

Good school district

Coastline vs landlocked

Cultural amenities

Climate

Family-friendliness vs. single professionals

Pollution levels

Crime and safety

Support for a healthy lifestyle (gyms/bike lanes)

You also want to explore the neighborhood through crime statistics and traffic patterns, and visit the area at different times of day to get a real feel for what it would be like to live there.

Once you make a decision, make this life change easier and hire a professional to drive your U-Haul. Professional moving services can help with domestic or international moves, as they often provide packing, unloading, and general assistance to make the transition faster.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Rude to Not Tip Movers?

It's not mandatory to tip the movers, but it is widely expected and customary. There's so much physical labor involved, and crews may handle fragile items. That tip helps recognize this hard work and ensures movers feel appreciated.

What Is the Hardest Age to Move?

Early adolescence, between ages 12 and 14, is the hardest time to move. During this time, kids are dealing with the onset of puberty and forming their personal identities. Losing their established social networks when moving to a new city can be very disruptive to their psyches.

Moving unexpectedly can affect different developmental stages, but preteens and high schoolers face the highest hurdles. Kids under the age of 5 tend to have an easier time, as they are highly adoptable. At this phase, the primary source of security and socialization is their immediate family, reducing the effect of environmental changes.

The Best City Is Waiting for You to Arrive

When deciding the best places to live, people have many options to consider based on several well-researched lists from different publications. However, the choices from one listing may not suit who you are and where you're at in this phase of life.

There are other factors to consider, such as culture, profession, and age. From San Francisco to Indiana, the ideal city awaits you.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.