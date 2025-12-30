If your family lives in Philadelphia, PA, and you have a loved one who needs long-term in-home disability care, one of the key steps you must take to navigate this challenge is to explore the state's Community HealthChoices (CHC) Medicaid Waiver program.

You should also consider seeking guidance from the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA), the city's local Area Agency on Aging (AAA). Equally crucial is to look at investing in home modifications, which can help your loved one continue living at home safely.

By implementing these in-home disability care strategies, you can protect your family member and ensure they receive appropriate and dignified support. At the same time, it can help mitigate costs and let them age in place.

As a survey cited by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors found, most older Americans wish to age in place: 85% of adults 55+ say this is the case.

What Are the Four Types of Disability?

Understanding the different types of disability classifications is crucial because it influences the type and level of care and treatment that would best suit your loved one's needs. It may also affect your loved one's eligibility to get a waiver that disability home care Philadelphia, PA service providers will accept.

Here are the four primary types of disabilities and examples of common conditions.

1. Physical Disabilities

According to a report published by the U.S. CDC in April 2025, per 2022 CDC data, about one in four U.S. adults (over 61 million) report having a disability. The agency also found they're more common among adults 65 and older.

Many of these disabilities are physical, meaning they affect physical functioning, dexterity, mobility, and stamina. Specific examples include:

Arthritis

Spinal cord injuries

Muscular dystrophy (progressive muscle weakness)

Cerebral palsy

Fibromyalgia

2. Sensory Disabilities

Sensory disabilities are conditions that affect one or more senses. People with these disabilities may find it more challenging to process information.

Some of the most common types of sensory disabilities are:

Vision loss

Hearing loss

Sensory processing disorder (SPD)

3. Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs)

IDDs are often congenital conditions, meaning they're present from birth or manifest in early childhood. They affect the brain's development, impacting:

Thinking

Learning

Skills and behaviors like communication and self-care

Overall functioning throughout life

Autism and cerebral palsy are among the most common examples of IDDs.

4. Mental or Behavioral Disabilities

Mental or behavioral disabilities are conditions that can interfere with a person's:

Thoughts

Feelings

Moods

Behaviors

They can cause significant distress or impairment and can impact relationships, daily functioning, and learning. Anxiety disorders, major depressive disorder (MDD), and post-traumatic stress disorder are typical examples.

Will Disability Pay for a Caregiver?

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) doesn't make direct payments to caregivers. However, if your loved one is an SSDI recipient, they can use their benefits to cover their care costs, including in-home support solutions such as caregiving services provided by skilled nurses or home health aides.

How Can Philadelphia Families Navigate Long-Term In-Home Disability Care?

As Medicare.gov explains, in-home care (or home health care) is usually just as effective as the care you can get in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) or a hospital, but it's often more convenient and less expensive.

However, it still costs money, and if your loved one requires ongoing in-home disability care, the bills can quickly rack up.

Long-term care planning, which involves implementing financially savvy Philadelphia caregiving tips and preparation, is therefore necessary, as it can help you manage costs. It can reduce the burden on your family while ensuring your loved one with a disability gets the support they deserve.

Explore the CHC Medicaid Waiver Program

The CHC Medicaid Waiver program can help pay for in-home care if your loved one with a disability qualifies. Eligibility requirements apply, including:

Being at least 21 years old

Financial eligibility (low income/assets)

Clinical eligibility (requiring a nursing facility level of care)

Enrollment in both Medicare and Medical Assistance

If you're unsure whether your loved one qualifies for CHC, head over to the website of COMPASS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Services). It can help you find out their eligibility and if they also qualify for programs from other agencies.

Get Advice From the PCA

The PCA is Philadelphia's designated AAA and is a large, not-for-profit organization serving people with disabilities and older adults. It provides:

Family caregiving resources and support

Protective services

Home-delivered meals

Transportation

Assistance with housing and repairs

The PCA is a good place to get help regarding in-home disability care, and when applying for federal or state programs for your loved one with a disability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Everyone Who Applies for the CHC Get Approved?

No. In Pennsylvania, people who apply for the CHC Waiver program can still get denied.

A common reason for rejection is ineligibility (e.g., not meeting the strict financial or functional requirements). Another is failure to provide all the necessary documents and information.

Mistakes on the application form, for instance, can result in the application getting denied or, at the very least, delayed for approval.

What Kind of Supportive Services Can You Get From In-Home Disability Care Providers?

You can usually get two types of in-home disability care: non-medical support and medical care.

Non-medical support assists with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing, grooming, meal preparation, and housekeeping. Medical care, on the other hand, may involve:

Skilled nursing services (e.g., medication administration, injections, and wound care)

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Speech therapy

What Are Aging-in-Place Modifications?

Navigating long-term in-home disability care should also include making your loved one's residence as safe and convenient as possible, which requires investing in aging-in-place modifications and additions, such as:

Grab bars

Walk-in showers

Lower kitchen cabinets with lever handles

Better lighting

Non-slip flooring

With these features, you can help your family member with a disability retain more independence and continue living in their own home.

Manage Long-Term In-Home Disability Care Needs With These Strategies

Whether your loved one has a disability affecting their physical function, senses, intellect, or behaviors, know that help is available for their long-term in-home disability care needs. Start by exploring CHC, then speak to the PCA for help, and invest in quality aging-in-place features.

