Edibles are becoming a big business (US$14.8 billion in 2024) nowadays, but what if you wish to make your own edible gummies from the best gummy recipe so that you can be sure you know exactly what's in them? It's easy enough to do if you test a lot and measure everything precisely.

We are fortunate to live in an era where stores selling edibles are becoming as commonplace as coffee shops. But even so, you might want a bit more control over what you want to put in your body.

If you've never taken edibles before, then you will want to go slow with the process, reading the label, and taking only small portions at a time to let your body get used to it, before increasing dosage.

Here's more on a gummy recipe below so you can start making your own.

Don't Ever Make Full-Sized Batches When Testing

A lot of people make the mistake of making full-sized batches when testing out gummy recipes. If it's your first time with homemade gummy making or you are trying out a new recipe that you've never worked on before, rein in the enthusiasm a bit.

If you have a recipe for your gummies, then start by reducing the batch to a quarter or half when experimenting. It's very easy to scale with gummies, so once you are sure a particular recipe works for you and you like its taste, then you can start increasing the volume very easily.

Small batches allow you to avoid gummy waste and save ingredients. You can also:

Test texture and firmness

Adjust sweetness and flavor strength

Evaluate setting time and consistency

Throwing out full batches of ingredients because you didn't like the texture or taste can be such a waste of money. You don't want to do that too often, or you are going to get annoyed by the whole process.

A small amount of ingredients used in experimental batches is alright, and won't pinch your wallet as much.

Measure Everything Like a Mad Scientist

Gummy recipes are extremely sensitive to ratios. You might not realize it the first time you are trying to perfect gummy candy, and be confused by why your recipes aren't coming out as they should.

Slight changes in liquid, gelatin, and/or sweetener can really change the texture of the gummy, making it feel unlike the gummies you normally get from stores. That's why you need to measure very precisely when creating edible gummies.

Measure by weight rather than by volume whenever possible, using a digital kitchen scale that can be a lot more precise than a manual one.

Also, use the same mold size for every test!! This will ensure you can compare the different batch sizes to see which one works better for you.

Using consistent measuring tools is also a given. You can't just use the spoons available in your kitchen for these recipes. Investing a bit of money into specific measuring tools will ensure your gummies turn out a lot better than expected.

If you aren't used to being as precise as this, then consider making these recipes with a friend who can assist with this skill. Who knows? You might end up building a business of edible gummies together.

You can also check out this edibles made easy tutorial here.

A/B Testing Gummy Style

If you know anything about product creation, you know that you don't want to change too many options or variables at once. This is because it doesn't allow you to figure out which variable is the one that's causing the change you are seeing in the final product.

So you want to change only one thing at a time, one variable, like changing the gelatin or the concentrates. When you change the gelatin only, you will see a difference in the firmness.

When you adjust only the sweetness, it will give you an idea of how sweet you want the gummies. Also, when you change only one of the concentrates or extracts, you will get a change in the flavor, which can be a fun experiment in itself.

You need to become a bit more methodical when doing these test batches, so that you don't have too many failed ones before you find the best gummy recipe that works for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Do Homemade Gummies Last?

Hopefully, you are going to gobble up your gummies as soon as you make them, but if that's not the case, you can store your big batches of gummies for six months to a year. Make sure to store in a cool, dry place.

Try to eat them as soon as possible, though, because the extracts and flavors will start to change as time goes on, and it might not be as good as it was when you first made them.

Are Edibles as Bad for Your Liver as Alcohol?

If you are eating edible gummies every day, you might be wondering if they are healthy. Well, thankfully, they aren't as bad for your liver as drinking alcohol every day would be.

But since they do have a lot of sugar in them and are sticky, they aren't as good for your teeth. Make sure to swish your mouth with water or mouthwash, or brush your teeth after eating a lot of gummies.

Also, make sure to floss every day when you are eating gummies. You don't want to end up with a lot of cavities or gingivitis because of your daily gummy usage.

Ready to Make Your Own Gummy Recipe?

It's so much fun to make edible gummies of all kinds at home. You can experiment with the best gummy recipe out there, adding your own flavors, extracts, concentrates, and sweetness levels.

No need to fear the process. As long as you make smaller batches, you won't end up with a lot of gummy waste.

If you enjoyed this article, then you are ready to check out related blog posts on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.