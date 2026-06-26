Household clutter can get overwhelming, so deal with it by creating designated homes for every item and adopting a one-in, one-out policy. You should also schedule regular decluttering sessions, focus on high-traffic areas first, and use storage solutions that support daily habits.

A study by Francis Quinn, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, found that home clutter is associated with moderately reduced well-being. Not only can a house crammed full of items look bad, but it can also have a detrimental effect on your mental health.

It's understandable that life gets in the way, and before you know it, there's household clutter everywhere. You don't have to live like this, though.

How to Deal With a House Full of Clutter?

It can be overwhelming to see clutter, much less deal with it. Here are our best decluttering strategies so you can maximize your living space.

Create Designated Homes for Every Item

An effective way to manage clutter is to organize household items; there should be a specific place for everything you own. When they don't, these items tend to accumulate on countertops, tables, floors, and other surfaces.

Take time to create logical storage systems based on how frequently you use certain things. Labeling bins, drawers, and shelves can also make it easier to maintain organization over time.

Anything else you don't use often can go into self-storage near you. This can free up a significant amount of space at home.

Adopt a One-In, One-Out Policy

A really effective way to control home clutter is to have a one-in, one-out policy. The concept is simple: whenever you bring a new item into your home, remove an existing item that serves a similar purpose.

This habit encourages mindful purchasing and helps maintain a manageable number of possessions. It also creates a natural limit on how much stuff you can accumulate. This strategy can significantly reduce overcrowding in your closets, cabinets, and storage areas.

What's also great about this strategy is that it's an ongoing process rather than a large occasional project. This makes it easier to maintain a more organized and functional living environment.

Schedule Regular Decluttering Sessions

Many people wait until clutter becomes overwhelming before taking action, but one of our top home organization tips is to schedule regular decluttering sessions. Setting aside a small amount of time each week for this task helps prevent messes from growing into major organizational challenges.

Consider dedicating 15-30 minutes once or twice a week to:

Sorting through papers

Organizing storage areas

Removing items that are no longer needed

Short and consistent sessions are often easier to manage than spending an entire weekend tackling accumulated clutter. These routine efforts can significantly reduce stress and improve efficiency.

Focus on High-Traffic Areas First

If your current clutter feels overwhelming, then start by addressing the areas you use most often. High-traffic spaces tend to collect items quickly and can have the greatest impact on your daily life. Organizing these places first provides immediate benefits, making your home feel cleaner and more functional.

Begin by removing unnecessary items and returning misplaced belongings to their proper locations. You can then create simple storage solutions for frequently used objects.

Seeing visible progress in commonly used spaces can also boost motivation and make it easier to continue decluttering other areas of your home. Prioritizing these spaces helps maximize the impact of your efforts and creates a sense of accomplishment.

Use Storage Solutions That Support Daily Habits

The best storage systems are those that fit naturally into your daily routine. Complex organizational methods might look appealing, but they can be difficult to keep up with if they require too much effort.

You should choose practical solutions instead, as it'll be easier to put things away. These solutions can help keep belongings accessible while reducing visual clutter:

Open baskets

Labeled containers

Drawer organizers

Wall-mounted hooks

Consider how you currently use a space and design storage around those habits rather than trying to force new behaviors. Effective storage should simplify organization and make maintaining a clutter-free home easier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Exactly Is the 50% Rule for Clutter?

The 50% rule for clutter is a simple decluttering strategy that encourages people to reduce the number of items in a space by about half. The goal isn't necessarily to throw away 50% of everything you own; instead, you should challenge yourself to see whether each item truly serves a purpose, brings value, or is regularly used.

This rule can be especially helpful for people who feel overwhelmed by clutter since it provides a clear and measurable target. By cutting possessions significantly, you'll find it easier to organize your home and maintain cleanliness.

What Childhood Trauma Causes Clutter?

Several forms of childhood trauma can contribute to cluttering behaviors later in life, such as:

Neglect

Poverty

Instability

Loss

Abuse

Growing up in an unpredictable environment

Children who lack a sense of safety or control may also use possessions as a source of comfort and security as adults. In some cases, clutter can be an attempt to preserve memories and avoid feelings of loss.

What Mental Illness Causes Clutter?

Clutter can be associated with several mental health conditions, but do note that having a cluttered home doesn't automatically mean that someone has a mental illness.

One of the most commonly linked conditions is hoarding disorder. This involves persistent difficulty discarding possessions, even if they don't have actual value.

Clutter might also occur in people with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), as well as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In addition, depression and anxiety disorders can make it difficult to maintain a tidy living space.

Clutter can stem from many causes, so a professional evaluation is needed to determine whether an underlying mental health condition is involved.

Say Goodbye to Household Clutter

Household clutter can quickly accumulate, and before you know it, you've got a mess in the blink of an eye. Not only should you have effective ways of managing clutter, but you should also have a good organizational system so that you can keep messes at bay.

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