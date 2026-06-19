There are so many things wrong with the way Florida is handling its insurance system. Higher insurance prices, fewer options for coverage, and additional burdens on homeowners are resulting from the Florida insurance crisis. As this crisis unfolds, it is likely that other states may experience the same problem.

In fact, because of what is occurring in Florida right now, there will likely be an increase in the amount homeowners spend on insurance nationwide. On average, U.S. homeowners paid approximately $3,259 in 2024 for homeowner's insurance (Levy Institute).

Additionally, climate change is having negative impacts on the ability of insurers to operate effectively, on housing affordability, and on overall financial stability. Hurricanes, flooding, and increasing repair bills have put a lot of pressure on residents of Florida and their respective insurance providers.

Due to this, many Floridians are changing the way they buy and use insurance. Therefore, Florida is one of the first U.S. states to be impacted by the negative effects resulting from climate change.

What Is Creating the Insurance Crisis in Florida?

More than any other state, Florida faces greater numbers of natural disaster-related risks. Hurricanes and severe thunderstorms cause costly damage to structures and buildings throughout the state.

Therefore, insurance companies must process a larger number of claims after each major event. Additionally, the cost of repairing or reconstructing homes has increased.

It is this rise in costs that has contributed greatly to the growth of a serious homeowners' insurance crisis.

Is Homeowners Insurance Cheaper in Some Parts of Florida?

Some areas have seen their insurance rates grow at lower rates than they did before. Still, many residents are paying higher premium costs than ever before.

The amount you pay will continue to be based on location and the level of risk associated with your specific home.

Changing Preferences Regarding Homeowners' Insurance in Florida

The decisions that homeowners make regarding their home insurance in Florida today differ from those made by them years ago. It is due to increased prices for coverage. Therefore, a growing number of families are now taking a closer look at their current and future options.

Fewer Choices for Full Coverage Policies Available

In the high-risk flood areas, there are fewer full coverage options available to choose from. Selecting the best Florida homeowners insurance can protect against future price increases.

As a result, more consumers will be comparing homeowners' insurance policies prior to making a purchase. A homeowners' insurance comparison tool can come in handy here.

Higher Deductibles Are More Common Than Ever

Many Florida homeowners are purchasing higher deductibles to reduce their monthly insurance costs. It's common to see this happening, especially with homeowners who live along the coastlines of Florida.

Reducing the premium by using a higher deductible can provide economic savings for a homeowner. However, it also increases the amount of money a homeowner must pay out of pocket. That is, if a claim is filed as a result of a covered loss (such as damage caused by a hurricane).

Increasingly More Homeowners Are Using State-Supported Programs

Due to difficulty obtaining insurance through private insurance companies, some homeowners are looking into additional, state-funded alternatives. Here is why this is currently happening:

Insurance premiums are no longer affordable

Few options for coverage available to homeowners

Storms/harsh weather conditions occur often

It's a lot harder to get private insurance

Even with these obstacles, there is still hope that affordable options for private insurance companies will increase.

Lessons for the Country to Learn From Florida's Insurance Problems

The rest of the country has taken notice of the Florida insurance issues. Many other states will continue to watch what transpires. As they keep an eye on that, the insurance problems Florida is facing may also get to them.

How Insurers Calculate the Risk of Hurricanes and Floods in Florida

Insurance providers are calculating risk differently now. It is affecting both the climate insurance and the Florida property insurance policies. Many insurers today look at things like:

Hurricane risk

Flooding risk

Rebuilding and repair costs

Improvements made to make homes safer against storm damage

Homeowners who invest time/money into protecting their homes from storm damage may find themselves eligible for additional coverage options.

Why Other States Are Paying Attention to What Is Happening in Florida

In 2023, Florida was ranked number one in terms of median annual property insurance premiums in the entire country. Homeowners who were paying off mortgages in Florida paid a median of $2,273 per year for their property insurance.

Non-mortgaged owners in Florida paid a median of $1,442. This illustrates why people are so interested in seeing how hurricane insurance trends in Florida are evolving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Moving Away From the Ocean Impact Insurance Rates for Homes?

Yes. If you are moving farther away from the ocean, your home will be at a lower risk for damage caused by storm surges and hurricanes.

Can the Age of a House Affect Your Insurance Premiums?

Yes. As houses age, their roofing materials, plumbing systems, and electrical systems also age. Insurance companies view them as being at greater risk of damage.

Will Your Home Improvement Project Help to Lower Insurance Costs?

No. Insurance companies look at many other things besides home improvements.

Will Changes to Local Building Codes Help At All?

Yes. They can make it easier for homes to be resistant to large amounts of wind. Homes built to resist strong winds are likely to have much less damage.

Does Insurance Have Any Effect on How Communities Grow?

It does have some effect. People may decide to buy a home/property because the insurance rates are low.

Do Insurance Companies Consider Your Previous Claims When Qualifying You?

Yes. Properties that have filed multiple claims may have fewer options when it comes to insurance.

The Florida Insurance Crisis in a Nutshell

The Florida insurance crisis is a model for how increasing weather risks will affect insurance markets. As such, it affects homeowners' spending, selection options, and decision-making when it comes to their insurance needs. The Sunshine State is an example of what other parts of the country may experience in the near future.

Stay updated on news/stories about insurance, weather-related risks, and other concerns homeowners face today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.