Nelly Korda wins Mizuho Americas Open by a stroke over Hannah Green for her 6th victory in 7 events

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Nelly Korda won a back nine showdown with Hannah Green of Australia with a par on the 18th hole to capture the Mizuho Americas Open by a stroke Sunday for her sixth win in seven starts on the LPGA Tour this year.

The victory made the 25-year-old American the first player since Inbee Park (2013) to record six wins in a single season.

“Oh, my gosh, six," Korda said. "I can’t even really gather myself right now with that, the head to head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day. Wasn’t my best stuff out there today, but fought really hard on the back nine."

"It was just amazing to share the stage with Hannah.”

Korda also bounced back from seeing her record-tying five-tournament winning streak snapped last week by Rose Zhang at the Cognizant Founders Cup. Zhang withdrew Thursday after three holes with an intestinal issue.

After playing the front nine in 2-over, Korda matched birdies with Green on the 10th, 13th and 15th holes at scenic Liberty National to stay tied with Green, whose two wins this year made her the only other multiple winner on tour this year.

Korda, the third-round leader by two shots, shot a final-round 71 and finished at 14-under 274. Green had a 70 and finished at 275.

After Korda put her drive in the fairway on the the par-4, No. 18, Green pulled her drive into the left rough. Her second to the green was short and left and still in the rough. After Korda hit her approach to 15 feet from the hole, Green's chip over a bunker landed 10 feet in front of the hole and then rolled back a little.

Korda putted to tap-in range and finished out, while Green's putt to extend the tournament to a playoff never touched the hole.

Korda then raised her hands and accepted the cheers from the crowd in this event held with a view of the New York City skyline and Statue of Liberty in the background.

Jennifer Kupcho, who lost this event in a playoff with Zhang last year, finished tied for third with rookie Gabriela Ruffels of Australia and Ariya Jutanugarn and Chanettee Wannasaen, both of Thailand.

Playing hours before the leaders teed off, Wannasaen had the best round of the day with a 7-under 65. Jutanugarn had a 70, Kupcho shot 71 and Ruffels had a 72 in finishing third for the second straight week.

After being tied for the lead by Ayaka Furue of Japan and Kupcho with nine holes to play, Korda and Green turned the tournament into a two-player race with their matching birdies to open a four-shot lead over the rest of the field. When one hit it close, the other followed.

Furue finished in a large group at 9-under.

The win was the 14th for Korda and she joined a list of players who have won six times in a year since 1980: Betsy King (1989), Annika Sorenstam (1997, 2003), Karrie Webb (1999, 2000), Lorena Ochoa (2006, 2008), Park, Beth Daniel (1990) and Yani Tseng (2011).

Korda earned $450,000, bringing her career earnings to $11,880,981 and her season earnings to $2,943,708.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.