Judge rules in favor of OSU and WSU, they become sole members of Pac-12 board of directors

Washington State University and Oregon State University will be the sole members of the Pac-12 board of directors.

A judge ruled in their favor during a preliminary injunction hearing on Tuesday.

The two schools are the only remaining teams in the Pac-12 after 10 schools decided to leave the conference earlier this year.

At the time, OSU and WSU claimed the others legally gave up their right to vote on Pac-12 matters when they announced they were leaving. During Tuesday’s preliminary injunction, the judge agreed.

We’re told the other 10 schools will still be able to comment, object, or provide input on the ruling.

But this is likely not the end, the judge even said his ruling will only last until an appeal is made with the Washington State Supreme Court.

An attorney with the University of Washington told KIRO Newsradio it intends to do just that.





