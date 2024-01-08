US launches first moon landing mission in decades

For the first time in more than 50 years, the United States is heading back to the moon.

>> Read more trending news

A commercial spacecraft lifted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to make the first U.S. soft landing on the lunar surface since 1972, according to Pittsburgh-based aerospace company Astrobotic Technology and WPXI.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander lifted off at 2:18 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket, WPXI and Astrobotic officials reported. Peregrine carries a host of scientific experiments but no people, according to The Washington Post.

The first U.S. commercial robotic launch to the Moon successfully lifted off Jan. 8 on the first flight of @ULALaunch’s #VulcanRocket. @Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 lander is expected to reach the lunar surface in February: https://t.co/csvx73ZqgP pic.twitter.com/N7Mxiqi8GC — NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2024

ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, spent a decade developing the powerful rocket, Reuters reported.

“Yee haw, I am so thrilled,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno said Monday in the company’s launch control room, according to Reuters. “This has been years of hard work. So far this has been an absolutely beautiful mission.”

Astrobotic CEO John Thornton described Monday’s launch as “a dream” during a live webcast.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for for 16 years,” he said. “We are on our way to the moon. ... This is the beginning of the dawn of a new era for the surface of the moon and how we think about space.”

The Peregrine is expected to reach the moon on Feb. 23 with 20 payloads from seven countries and 16 companies, WPXI reported. After landing, it will spend about 10 days gathering scientific data, according to NASA.

With the lunar lander, Astrobotic aims to be the first commercial company to reach the moon. It faces competition from Houston-based Intuitive Machines, which is planning a launch next month expected to land on the moon one day earlier than the Peregrine, on Feb. 22, the Post reported.

The missions are part of NASA’s multibillion dollar Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts back to the moon later this decade.

© 2024 Cox Media Group