‘Friend from work’: Chris Hemsworth joined by Robert Downey Jr. for Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Thor now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chris Hemsworth was honored in a ceremony in Hollywood on Thursday and was joined by Robert Downey Jr., who said Hemsworth had “contagious Aussie charm” and that he had a hard time describing his co-star because of the “pretty packaging” he comes in.

“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal,” Downey Jr. said, according to Variety.

Downey asked their costars to “distill” the Thor actor into “three simple describing words,” CNN reported.

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner called him “absurdly, annoyingly amazing.”

Downey said Mark Ruffalo described him as a “friend from work,” a line from the film “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson, according to the “Iron Man” actor, said “sensitive leading lady,” while “Captain America” star Chris Evans called Hemsworth the “second-best Chris.”

Hemsworth was also accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children: India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, People reported. His mom and dad — Leonie and Craig Hemsworth — were there too.

Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Leonie Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tristan is named after Brad Pitt’s character from “Legends of the Fall,” which Hemsworth said he watched on a loop while growing up. Sasha is named after a stuntman friend, People reported.

Hemsworth thought years ago that he was getting a star. Instead, he and the rest of “The Avengers” cast put their hand prints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theater, Variety reported.

“I thought that was the Walk of Fame! So when we did it, I thought, ‘Oh cool, I’m getting a star,’” Hemsworth told Variety. “And someone told me, ‘No, that’s not what this is.’ I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, ‘So, where’s the star?’”

He finally has the 2,781st star on the Walk of Fame.

Hemsworth has put down Thor’s hammer and is currently starring in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which opened Friday.

