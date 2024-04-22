Report: Jets trading QB Zach Wilson to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading quarterback Zach Wilson and a 7th round draft pick to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Per the report, the Jets will receive 6th round pick in return, and they will pay part of his $5.5 million salary next season.
Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start.
The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson's roughly $5.5M salary.