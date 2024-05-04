WSDOT provides update for washout repairs along SR 410 at Chinook Pass

The Washington State Department of Transportation provided an update to scheduled repair work along State Route 410 at Chinook Pass,

WSDOT said there are two washouts, east and west of Chinook Pass.

The washout on the east side is roughly 6,000 cubic yards and work to repair it is expected to being May 6.

Repairs for the washout on the west side will begin after the snow clearing is complete.

At this time, there is no reopening time for the SR 410/Chinook and SR 123/Cayuse passes, but WSDOT said their goal is to have them open by Memorial Day weekend.

Updates on the washouts will be provided every Friday.

