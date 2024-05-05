Woodland Park Zoo turns 125

SEATTLE — On Saturday the Woodland Park Zoo celebrated its 125th anniversary.

The zoo opened in 1899 and has since hosted over 300 species of animals.

“Each year more than 1 million people visit the zoo, embarking on a journey that inspires a lifelong love of animals, makes science come alive, and gives people the tools to take conservation action,” the press release says.

Plans are currently in the works to build a new Forest Trailhead exhibit that will be home to kangaroos, red pandas, and keas, among others that live in a forest environment. The exhibit is scheduled to open in 2026.

Zoo hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.





