Wizards of the Coast donates Dungeons & Dragons kits to Washington libraries

Renton-based Wizards of the Coast will be donating 75 Dungeons & Dragons box sets to the Washington State Library.

The games will start arriving at library systems across the state on Mar. 21, when the first kit is delivered to Yakima’s West Valley Community Library by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

“I have always valued libraries as places of learning and community enrichment,” Secretary Hobbs said in a news release. “Dungeons & Dragons is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to come together in a role-playing setting to strategize and build relationships.”

The kits will include a Dungeons & Dragons starter set, ready-to-play character sheets, a sample campaign, instructions for organizing, and a gameplay guide. Wizards of the Coast also offers other character creation tools and resources online through D&D Beyond.

Donations will be available to any public, tribal, and community college library that applies for the “Tabletop Role-Playing Games For All” grant program. Applications will be due on April 1.

The hope is to provide the free resources to any and everyone who wants to learn the iconic roleplaying game.

“The library is a place where anyone can learn, explore, and connect,” said Yakima Valley Libraries Community Library Supervisor Rebekah Sopher. “D&D allows people to express their creativity, connect with people of diverse backgrounds, and improve their social and critical thinking skills, all while going on adventures and fighting dragons.”

