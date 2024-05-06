Wenatchee Police arrest serial graffiti suspect

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Wenatchee Police have arrested 28-year-old Dagen Matthews on suspicion of graffiti.

On May 6, around 1:15 a.m., police answered a 911 call about a person spray painting.

The caller provided officers with home security video that described the suspect, according to police. Shortly after, another officer located a person who matched the description in the area who admitted to the crime.

Gang graffiti was found on various streets in the area. During the arrest, police found a small quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

Matthews was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Police stated that the property owners must do graffiti clean-up within 15 days.

