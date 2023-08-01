Washington man pleads guilty to felony charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Washington man pled guilty on Monday to felony charges from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, including assaulting a law enforcement officer and civil disorder, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Tucker Weston from Lynnwood traveled to D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse. On the morning of Jan. 6, he went to the rally and then marched with others toward the U.S. Capitol. Weston participated in removing a metal barricade on the Capitol grounds which let rioters get closer to the building.

Weston then reached the Lower West Plaza of the grounds and confronted a group of police officers that stood between the crowd and the Capitol building. Around 1:02 p.m., documents say Weston and a group of rioters shoved police officers who tried to prevent them from getting closer to the building.

After breaching the Lower West Plaza, Weston went to the South Side Plaza. Weston joined rioters in using a bike rack to push back against law enforcement. He then shoved another group of police officers who were trying to stop a rioter.

Documents say Weston then moved up the northwest stairs to the Upper West Terrace and went into the Capitol building through a broken window next to the Senate Wing door. He stayed in the building briefly before going to the North Portico.

Law enforcement removed Weston and others from the North Portico and then Weston left and went to the northeast corner of the Capitol ground, where he found rioters vandalizing media equipment. Weston and other rioters kicked and smashed the equipment. Weston got a bag of stolen equipment from another rioter and walked away.

“In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” said The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 21, 2023.

