Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Seattle to discuss climate crisis

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle Tuesday, Aug. 15 to deliver a speech about the climate crisis and what the current administration is doing to mitigate against it.

Harris will “highlight the monumental impact that this historic legislation is having on communities throughout America and discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to addressing the climate crisis with the urgency it demands while building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs,” a statement fromher office reads.

The vice president is also expected to tout of the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law.

The Associated Press noted in 2022 that President Biden’s signature bill would “touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals.” The legislation included, “The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.”

The bill narrowly passed in the House and Harris had to cast the tie-breaking vote to get it through the Senate.

Tuesday’s speech will be the vice president’s second visit to Seattle since taking office. She came to the city last October to promote that money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was being used to deliver electric school buses to school districts in the state of Washington and around the country.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join Harris at the event in Seattle, the statement read.

Harris will also deliver remarks at a campaign reception while she’s in the area.

Donors who attend that event will pay $5,000 per person, with higher-level donation tiers of $10,000 and $25,000 granting a photo with the vice president, and $50,000 securing a “host” designation, according to The Seattle Times.

Biden is in the middle of his own western swing, already making stops in Arizona and New Mexico. He will also visit Utah, known as a Republican stronghold. The AP said the trip was to “(showcase) his work on conservation, clean energy and veterans’ benefits as he seeks to draw an implicit contrast between his administration’s accomplishments and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

