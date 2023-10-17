Two separate million dollar lottery tickets bought in Western Washington

Check those lottery tickets!

Two separate lottery tickets worth $1 million each were bought in Western Washington in the last month, according to Washington Lottery.

On Oct. 6, at the Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale, a $1 million ticket was bought for Mega Millions.

On Sept. 16, at an Arco on West Heron Street in Aberdeen, a $1 million ticket was bought for Powerball.

In addition to the two $1 million tickets, many $50,000 tickets have been bought in Washington the last month:

On Sept. 16, at Moxee Market on South Iler Street in Moxee.

On Sept. 18, at 7-Eleven on Northeast 192nd Avenue in Camas.

On Sept. 20, at The Junction on South Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket.

On Sept. 20, at Coulee Gas on Midway Avenue in Grand Coulee.

On Sept. 27, at Winlock Food Mart on State Highway 505 in Winlock.

On Sept. 27, at Van Mall Chevron on Vancouver Mall Drive in Vancouver.

On Sept. 30, at Hung Long Asian Market on 15th Avenue Southwest in Seattle.

On Sept. 30, at Safeway on Roosevelt Way Northeast in Seattle.

On Oct. 2, at Walmart on South Quillan Street in Kennewick.

On Oct. 4, at Rocket on North Pearl Street in Tacoma.

On Oct. 4, at Cottage Grove Mart on Delridge Way Southwest in Seattle.

On Oct. 4, at Van Mall Chevron on Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive in Vancouver.

On Oct. 7, at Toledo Market Fresh on Cowlitz Street in Toledo.

On Oct. 7, at Walmart on Southeast 192nd Avenue in Vancouver.

On Oct. 7, at Four Corner Grocery & Deli on State Highway 3 Northeast in Poulsbo.

On Oct. 9, at On the Way on East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane.

On Oct. 9, at QFC on Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo.

On Oct. 11, at 7-Eleven on A Street Southeast in Auburn.

On Oct. 11, at 4th Street Market & Deli on 4th Street in Marysville.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Lottery offices are located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane and Yakima, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.









