Two firearms recovered after murder suspect arrested in Capitol Hill

U.S. Marshals located an out-of-state murder suspect in Capitol Hill last week.

Around noon on July 19, law enforcement arrived in the 130 block of East Harvard Avenue, where they found a loaded gun in the suspect’s coat pocket.

The man was taken to King County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

The following day law enforcement got a tip regarding a second gun at a property where the suspect was living.

Seattle Police then retrieved the firearm and submitted it into evidence.

©2023 Cox Media Group