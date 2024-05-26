Trailhead Direct service to Issaquah Alps is returning for 2024

SEATTLE — On Saturday, the Trailhead Direct service route begins its weekend and holiday service to the Issaquah Alps.

King County Metro, King County Parks, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and Amazon announced that hikers can once again take Metro buses to the Issaquah Alps.

This seasonal service began just in time for Memorial Day weekend and gives hikers a way to get there from the Mount Baker light rail station.

There is hourly service from the light rail station with stops at Margaret’s Way, Squak Mountain, Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point, High School Trail, and East Sunset Way.

The “transit-to-trails” service includes service to Mount Si from the Capitol Hill Link light rail station.

The service will run through September 15.

More information can be found on the trailheaddirect.org website.

