Torrential rain moves through Seattle area with windy weather on the way

SEATTLE — Heavy downpours have been moving through the Seattle area on Tuesday, with windy weather on tap.

Our next system is just developing offshore and most of the computer models have it taking a more southern track when it finally moves inland. Early Wednesday morning we expect the wave offshore to develop into a small area of low pressure. The track of the low makes a big difference because if it moves inland over the Strait there could be gusts in the 40+ mph range late tomorrow morning for a lot of Western Washington, including Seattle.

However, most of the computer models are taking the low anywhere from right around Seattle to around the mouth of the Columbia River. We do believe we’ll have a period of breezy to windy weather tomorrow morning, but if the forecasts holds, anything strong, say 40-45 mph, should be limited to around Olympia or possibly Tacoma south.

We need to watch as this low develops to get a better handle on the track. It’s a good bet to prepare for at least breezy weather with quite a bit of rain. We should see things taper off after lunch time for scattered showers and gusty conditions.

Through mid-week, expect additional lowland rainfall totals of 1-1.5″ with 3-5″ in the Olympics and 2-4″ in the Cascades. We don’t expect any river flooding issues though the Skokomish River will be running high by mid-week.

The forecast for strong winds for Tuesday night and Wednesday will come into better focus when/if the smaller low-pressure forms today and then forecast models will have more information on which to produce a forecast. So right now, we should prepare for a period of strong winds tonight and early Wednesday. We are especially susceptible to wind damage early in the fall as trees still have all their leaves, and some trees have been weakened by the recent drought.

Showers and wind will taper Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and Thursday will be rain-free after a few morning showers. Friday through the weekend will be drier with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

