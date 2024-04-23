Suspects in stolen SUV lead police on 11-mile, multi-city chase

BELLEVUE — Bellevue and Kirkland police officers chased a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe through several communities after they pulled the vehicle over for a fraudulent trip permit.

Bellevue Police tried to stop the Tahoe near the Factoria Mall before the suspects sped away. The pursuit continued on northbound Interstate 405, where additional marked and unmarked police cars joined the pursuit. The suspects exited I-405 at exit 18, where Kirkland Police joined the search for the SUV.

The vehicle was spotted at a local gas station and police tried to stop the truck by using spike strips. The suspects made a dangerous U-turn across a median, avoiding the spike strips and escaping.

Police eventually lost track of the vehicle, but with the help of concerned citizens, the SUV was once again located. It had been abandoned at Waverly Beach Park, but police found the suspects in a nearby park restroom.

Inside the SUV, police found stolen mail, credit cards, checks, and identification cards from different states. The vehicle was subsequently impounded.

A 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested and charged with various violations, including identity theft and obstruction.

