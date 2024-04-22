Suspect in the shooting of former professional boxer has been extradited and charged

TACOMA, Wash — Charges have been filed on a 27-year-old male suspected of shooting a former professional boxer in Tacoma.

On February 14, a shooting at a Golden Glove boxing event in Tacoma sent a former professional boxer to the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place in the parking lot after a verbal altercation between boxing clubs, according to Tacoma Police Detectives. On March 13, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges, and a warrant with nationwide extradition was issued.

On April 19, Tacoma Police Detectives in collaboration with the various West Coast United States Marshal’s Service taskforces found the suspect and booked him into the Pierce County Jail.

The suspect’s name has not been released as the investigation continues.

