Suspect in gruesome Capitol Hill fatal stabbing charged

King County prosecutors charge Sana Ceesay for a brutal 4th of July killing. Court documents show Ceesay is charged with 1st degree murder Friday, after witnesses watched him stab Fontaine Jackson Jr. to death. Those same court documents show the two didn’t know each other. Someone close to those witnesses said they’ve seen the suspect and victim together multiple times.

“It’s crazy to think right here is where it happened. one guy stabbing the other guy,” said Marcus Putman as he stood at the Broadway and E. Pike Street intersection.

Footage of the gruesome attack shows Marcus’ friend run up to the victim, Fontaine Jackson Jr. as he bled out.

“I feel bad for my buddy Casey, I hope he pulls through. you can definitely see it in his eyes. It’s definitely affecting him,” said Marcus.

As of now, investigators believe the stabbing is completely random. Court documents show Jackson yelled out “Why are you doing this? I don’t even know you,” as he ran from Ceesay.

“The guy who runs the hotdog stand, he was telling me that he saw them together on a regular basis. they hung out together a lot,” said Marcus. He added, “like Hauk said, it was very out of character for him to be attacking him. because usually he’s a calm collected guy for the most part, the guy who killed the guy.”

Both the suspect, Sana Ceesay, and victim, Fontaine Jackson Jr., were known to police. Both men had records in Seattle that stretched back to about 2000. Both also had either an assault charge or conviction this year. Victim, Fontaine Jackson, had a competency hearing for an alleged June assault. During that hearing, Jackson Jr. admitted to regular meth use and having hallucinations and delusions. He also said he’s lived on the Seattle streets for the last 35 years.

Court documents show the suspect, Ceesay hit someone in the head with a rubber mallet last year and was found guilty in March. In 2020, he went at someone’s head as well. That time was with an axe. He was convicted of that felony in 2022.

“What we want to do is show the court the most complete picture so not only the allegation but the details we have from investigators that could influence the court’s decision, particularly around a high bail amount,” explained Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ceesay’s bail was set at $2,000,000. His next court date is July 20th. He’ll enter a plea that day.

