Suspect arrested following a domestic violence call in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — In the morning hours of Tuesday, May 7, 28-year-old Daniel Gazca was arrested for domestic violence, assault, and burglary in Moses Lake.

Police answered a 911 call for possible domestic violence at the 100 block of East Broadway.

According to police, 27-year-old Damian Ray said he was visiting a ‘lady friend’ when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Daniel Gazca, threatened Ray with a gun.

When police arrived, they reported an active domestic disturbance and arrested Gazca.

Police were able to see injuries to the woman’s face after she told officers that Gazca had hit her with the gun.

During the investigation, police were able to match the gun found at the house with one Gazca was showing in a picture on a social media post.

The woman received medical treatment and access to domestic violence resources.

