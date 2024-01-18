State bill that would allow flexible work schedule for police officers passes senate

A state bill that would allow more flexible work schedules for police officers passed the senate on Wednesday.

Supporters say the bill is a step toward more woman officers.

“I have been waiting 38 years to see my profession evolve to make the job more manageable for officers with families,” said former Sheriff of King County, Sue Rahr. “When I was first working in the King County Sheriff’s Office it was incredibly difficult to balance my pregnancy, then caring for my baby, with my duties as a law enforcement officer. Many other officers face this same dilemma and unfortunately, they often leave the force. This bill finally allows police officers who love their job and love their families to create a manageable work-life balance.”

Senator John Lovick, who is the prime sponsor of SB 5424, said the bill will also help keep good officers around.

“It’s time we look at different ways of doing things,” Lovick said. “Flexible work schedules are going to help departments staff busy weekends and help them retain parents, those pursuing higher education, and senior officers who cannot maintain a 40-hour workweek. With the current recruitment and retention difficulties our departments are experiencing, we shouldn’t be forcing good officers to retire because of inflexible work schedules.”

If passed, departments may choose to have officers work a certain number of years before they are eligible. The bill would not change any training or requirements for law enforcement.

You can track the bill’s progress here as it heads to the House of Representatives.

