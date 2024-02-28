South Sound man shot on I-5; 12th freeway shooting since start of 2024

A beloved Kitsap County basketball coach is in the hospital after he was shot driving on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning. Then he crashed into a light pole.

Now investigators say they want your help finding the shooter. This is the 12th shooting on I-5 we know of since the start of the year.

This latest shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-5 in Fife. This is deeply affecting the community in South Kitsap County.

A community that apparently has grown to love the man shot here on I-5 two days ago. His Athletic Director says Anthony Davis was driving the freeway, headed home after work, when he was attacked.

“This was totally unprovoked,” said Lindsey Foster, South Kitsap District Athletic Director. “He was just returning home from working at an at-risk youth facility night shift at his job. Yeah, we need to do a better job of protecting those in our community.”

It was devastating news for anyone who knows 24-year-old Anthony Lewis, ‘Coach Anthony’ they call him.

Early Sunday morning he was driving southbound on I-5 in Fife, near the 54th Avenue East overpass.

He says someone on the passenger side of a dark sedan fired at him through an open window. He drove a short distance, then crashed into a light pole on a nearby on ramp.

As it happens, Lewis is the beloved head coach of the South Kitsap High School Boys Basketball team. Before that, he coached the Girls Basketball team. But now, he is in Tacoma General Hospital, shot in his arm and leg. An entire community is pulling for him, having already made a mark.

“It extends far beyond the basketball court,” said Foster, a local Hall of Famer herself. “So, Anthony’s leadership, mentorship, and just his care for our student athletes has left an indelible mark on our community.”

Washington State patrol says it does not have a lot to go on in finding this shooter. So, they are asking for your help. If you were in this area of Fife around 1:20 Sunday morning and saw anything, you’re asked to give them a call.

As for Lewis, a friend has started a Go Fund Me account.

©2024 Cox Media Group