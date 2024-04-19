South Seattle drive-by shooting sends man to hospital

SEATTLE — On April 18, a 24-year-old man was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting that sent him to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his back.

Around 12:15 p.m., Seattle Police responded to a call of a shooting in the area of South Othello Street and Ranier Avenue South in the Brighton District. When they arrived they found the victim but did not find the suspect or the vehicle used.

The victim was standing near a parked car when the shooting occurred, according to SPD.

The victim was treated by the Seattle Fire Department and transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The victim was listed in stable condition.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives have started their investigation and are asking the public with any information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

