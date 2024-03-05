Slick roads from overnight snowfall in parts of Western Washington delays schools

Some school districts in King County delayed the start of classes due to overnight snow and slick roads Tuesday morning.

Some areas received snow Monday night, which has now frozen.

Classes in the Kent School District are delayed two hours due to freezing temperatures and frozen snow and slush.

Officials said the east side of the district received more snow and colder temperatures.

Also in King County, schools in the Tahoma and Issaquah districts, as well as Renton Christian School, are delayed two hours.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed snow falling in Tukwila early Tuesday, but it was only sticking on grassy surfaces.

A few school districts in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Pacific counties are either delayed or on snow routes.

Meanwhile, places like Mount Vernon and Arlington were coated with snow on Monday, but it has since melted.

Forecast

We’re off to a chilly start with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Skies continue to clear, but we still have a few sprinkles or possibly some flurries in the far South Sound. The moisture will end soon and it will be a mostly dry day. However, we could still see a few stray sprinkles here and there.

With the clearing skies, temps continue to drop. We had quite a few slick spots Monday morning and we could see more of that Tuesday morning, especially where it’s foggy. Fog will continue to increase this morning. You should buy yourself a few extra minutes because more than likely, you will have to scrape your windshield, visibility will be down and it could be slick.

This afternoon, we’ll see some significant clearing, becoming at least partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be another cold morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We should be mainly dry, but in the morning hours to the north we could see a random flurry or sprinkle. In the afternoon, we should see at least partly cloudy skies, but again a passing shower could move through. We’ll warm a bit more on Thursday with mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds late in the day.

On Friday, we’ll see much more cloud cover and some rain at the coast, with some rain increasing inland later in the day. That rain will stick around through Saturday and especially Sunday with some breezy to windy weather. Temps will moderate as well, getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s from Thursday through the weekend.

We should start next week with some pockets of rain and temps right around average for this time of year.

















