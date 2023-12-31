Seattle prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations with free rides, alternate public transit hours

As we quickly approach 2024, people are getting ready to ring in the new year at the Space Needle!

“The fireworks obviously I mean the fireworks got to be number one,” said Kevin Daniels. He’s been celebrating New Years Eve at the Space Needle for years.

The fireworks extravaganza at the Space Needle is what thousands of people, like Daniels, look forward to the most when ringing in the new year!

“It’s like if you ever saw a neighborhood firework show, multiply by 10 and put it on the top of a tall building I mean that’s really what it is,” said Connor King who’s visiting with his parents.

It also draws massive crowds to the iconic landmark with people filling the streets, sidewalks and everything in between.

“It can get pretty big. It can get pretty big draws a pretty big crowd…. expect a lot of people don’t drive down here use public transit,” Daniels explained.

Public transit can save you time and money on New Years Eve.

Free rides will be available on Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, the King County Water Taxi, the Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit Link light rail, and Sounder trains on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Sounder trains will be free to and from Sunday’s Seahawks game. Service starts at 1:05 p.m.

If you plan on taking a Washington State Ferry or the Seattle Monorail, you’ll still have to pay the usual fares.

Operating late

Seattle’s Monorail, Sound Transit Link trains, and the South Lake Union Streetcar will run late.

Sound Transit’s Link light rail 1 Line will run every 15 minutes, with the last southbound run leaving Northgate Station for Angle Lake Station at 1:57 a.m.

In Tacoma, the T Line will run every 20 minutes until the final train leaves Tacoma Dome Station at 12:40 a.m. For more information, see the Sound Transit website.

The South Lake Union Streetcar will run until 12:30 a.m. to accommodate those leaving the Space Needle fireworks show.

The Seattle Monorail will run from Westlake Center to the Seattle Center until 11 p.m. After the night’s events wrap up at Seattle Center, service to Westlake will run from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Community Transit route times can be found here and Everett Transit’s times are here.

Walking always another good way to go, so be sure to dress warm and pack patience.

To stay safe during the holiday, police say to keep these in mind:

Keep an eye out for suspicious activity while enjoying New Year’s festivities

Secure your home by locking windows and doors and don’t advertise that you won’t be there

Plan ahead and have a designated driver

