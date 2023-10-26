Seattle police search for answers after homeless man fatally shot in Capitol Hill

Seattle homicide detectives are searching for information related to 45-year-old Matthew Antles who was found unconscious in Capitol Hill on Oct. 5th.

Later, officials say they determined he had been shot.

East Precinct patrol officers responded to the reports of an unconscious man in the 700 block of East Roy Street around 7 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department was also at the scene and took Antles to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

During his time in the hospital, Antles never regained consciousness and died on Oct. 17.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says that his death was a homicide.

Police said Antles was unhoused and usually lived in a hammock in Cal Anderson Park.

Homicide detectives are looking for anyone who has information about the death.

If you can help SPD asks that you call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

