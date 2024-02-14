Seattle Police Foundation asks public to help keep ‘horsepower’ in department

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Foundation has announced a Valentine’s Day fundraiser for the police department’s mounted patrol unit.

Since two of the unit’s most experienced horses are nearing retirement, officers say it’s now more important than ever to ensure that the “horsepower” remains in the department.

“Ongoing budget shortfalls preclude SPD’s ability to invest in new horses, so we are asking for the community’s help,” said a spokesperson. “Our goal is to provide continuity of service so that the unit can continue its community-building work without interruption.”

The event hopes to raise $15,000 by February 29.

To donate, visit the We Heart Horses website.

