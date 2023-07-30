Researchers to present bizarre Maury Island incident at Burien UFO Festival

BURIEN, Wash. — Researchers are presenting artifacts and investigations surrounding the unnerving Maury Island UFO incident at the Burien UFO Festival.

“The Maury Island UFO Incident is a bizarre mystery case spanning several months in the summer of 1947 in the Puget Sound area of Washington State and involved the Air Force’s first military plane crash,” said the Director of Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, Charlette LeFevre, in a news release on Saturday.

The presentation will focus on Kenneth Arnold’s investigation. It will also feature the first documented case of a ‘Man in Black,’ Tacoma Times reporter Paul Lantz’s own visit by two ‘Men in Black,’ and the re-discovery of the crash site of the B-25 Bomber.

Directors will bring a piece of the crashed bomber, which is considered to be the first plane crash in the Air Force as the Air Force separated from the Army in 1947, according to the news release. There will also be news clippings, photos, and information from the official Air Force report.

Researchers will also present their analysis of a piece of mysterious black lava-like rock found on Maury Island.

LeFevre and researcher Philip Lipson will present at the Burien UFO Festival on August 4 at 3:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Shanelle Schanz, Kenneth Arnold’s granddaughter, will also present at 5:30 p.m. with new photos and information.

“Kenneth Arnold‘s sighting of nine discs flying in formation over Mt. Rainier on June 21, 1947, made International news and is considered to be the sighting that opened up modern-day UFOlogy,” said LeFevre.









