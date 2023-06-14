Report: Over half of all downtown Seattle workers have returned to the office midweek

SEATTLE — New data indicates that over half of all workers based on downtown Seattle have returned to the office for most of the work week.

Food trucks, games, music welcome workers back to downtown Seattle

That’s according to data from Placer.ai, released by the Downtown Seattle Association this week. According to those numbers, 51% of employees based out of the downtown area are now working in person between Tuesday and Thursday, as well as 52% of workers in the Denny Triangle area. This represents the highest mark since the start of the pandemic.

“Foot traffic is on the rise as well,” the DSA said in a news release, with downtown seeing 92% of it 2019 volumes in May of this year.

“We’re excited to welcome thousands of office workers back to downtown, where DSA/MID teams are out every day ensuring a safe and clean city core filled with activity,” DSA President and CEO Jon Scholes said. “Street-level businesses are bustling, and we’ve set the stage for a great summer season of events.”

The DSA also reported “strong improvement” for hotels in the area, which reached 94% of monthly rooms sold compared to 2019. Apartments saw an even bigger jump, reaching over 56,000 occupied units for the first time dating back to 2015.





©2023 Cox Media Group