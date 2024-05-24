Renton police upgrade defibrillators in patrol vehicles to save lives

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police have upgraded the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) units in their patrol vehicles to devices that are smarter and smaller.

AED devices are used to revive someone who is in cardiac arrest. The new units are more capable and are expected to increase a patient’s chance for survival.

The new smaller AVIVE units are cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capable, allowing them to send patient information to medics and hospitals.

The devices have a touch screen that makes it easy to switch modes between settings for adults and children.

The new units also have universal pads that can be switched out for training,

