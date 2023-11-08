Rain, wind to follow third-wettest first week of November in 79 years

SEATTLE — Following the third wettest first week of November in 79 years in Seattle, you can expect a short break on Wednesday but it won’t last long, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

See predicted rain totals for the next 7 days

Wednesday afternoon, most of the moisture will be around and north of the Canadian Border with clearing for the rest of the area. That means we should see mostly cloudy skies over the northern part of the area with partly cloudy skies everywhere else.

Rainfall totals will not be impressive.

Looking ahead

Though we’ll start Thursday mainly dry, rain will move back in through the afternoon setting us up for periods of rain Friday.

Snow levels will be around 3,500 to 4,000 feet (Stevens Pass) and highs will remain in the lower 50s.

Expect increasingly breezy to windy weather on Thursday.

Friday will be gusty with showers until another system moves in that night and into Saturday.

It will be windy area-wide early Saturday with showers and breezy weather during the day.

Look for more showers and blustery weather on Sunday.

We’ll see some snow in the Cascades as well, with snow levels around 4,000 feet.

Happy Wednesday! Pockets of showers will move over the northern part of the area for the first part of the day. On KIRO7 News In The Morning, we'll highlight where and when you could see showers and when they end....at least for now! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/UMv9VjAuFZ — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) November 8, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group