Proposed pallet village continues to draw pushback from Burien neighbors

BURIEN, Wash. — The city of Burien continues to lay down the groundwork of how a 35-pallet home village will operate.

One of the things officials must do is amend certain zoning laws that would allow them to build the village on Seattle City Light property, a location chosen by the Burien City Council.

The location of that property is not far from Kennedy Catholic High School. During the planning commission meeting Thursday night, both parents and school staff raised their concerns on the matter.

“And I would be (remiss) if I did not speak up for them against the placement of this homeless encampment that the city council is trying to push through,” one parent told the planning commission.

“How do I explain that to 830 students and their families at my school and my community? I can’t and I won’t,” Alyson Soma with the school said.

School leadership also spoke out about the controversial location of the proposed pallet village. Vice Principal Katie Burns didn’t temper her frustration while speaking on behalf of the school.

“This whole debate has been a mess from the beginning. Don’t exacerbate it. Recommend to the city council to go back to the drawing board,” Burns said.

A lot of people who were packed inside Burien Council Chambers also voiced their concern about the property and why they feel crime could be on the rise.

“I walk this line of you need to help others while in need, and you need to protect your children,” Cristina Ryser said.

On the other side of the issue, several people told the commission to amend the zoning law that would allow them to build.

“If you want the situation to improve, we have to act boldly. Inaction and hostility is not a solution,” one man said.

A woman named Beatriz expressed her thoughts on why the pallet village would be a success. She says she has volunteered with Sound Northwest Foundation for 6 years and has worked at pallet villages. She says from her experience, not a lot of crime happens in them and their main purpose is to help get people off the streets and get them the care they need.

“And if people don’t want to see homeless in the street, they belong to our community. So, they need to be offered another place to live,” Beatriz said.

The planning commission didn’t vote on the matter at the meeting. KIRO 7 was told by Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling that they could vote on the matter at their next meeting on Feb. 28.

Schilling also sent KIRO 7 this statement about the public’s feedback:

“Some of the people tonight advocating for the Kennedy site were advocating against it in a separate neighborhood. Kennedy families and that neighborhood have every right to be concerned, and they should expect the county to act in a fair and responsible way, just like I do. Right now, I’m in conversations with state and county elected officials to get as much as we can to hope that this project is a success. The county and KCRHA need to start acting like positive and responsible partners to this community. "

