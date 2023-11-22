Police think toddler was feeding ducks before he was pulled out of Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at Seattle Children’s Hospital after police said he was pulled out of Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon.

A Seattle Police officer told KIRO 7 they believe this little boy was feeding the ducks at the boat launch at Be’er Shiva Park when he fell into the lake.

Officers were first on scene and gave the little boy CPD until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took over and transported the boy to the hospital.

A witness told KIRO 7 that she saw a man who appeared to be the boy’s father or guardian saying that he couldn’t find his son.

SPD is investigating and said no arrests have been made.

